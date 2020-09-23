17 News @ Noon 9/23/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kentucky grand jury indicts one of three officers in Breonna Taylor killing
  • Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 cases
  • Newsom orders state regulators to end sales of gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035
