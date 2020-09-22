17 News @ Noon 9/22/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Man, 2 children wounded in drive-by shooting in South Bakersfield
  • Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 75 cases
  • 24th Street Cafe reopening for outdoor dining and takeout
