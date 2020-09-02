17 News @ Noon 9/2/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 143 new COVID-19 cases
  • BPD looking for missing at-risk teen
  • KGET partners with Kern Public Health for free COVID-19 testing site
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 9/2/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story