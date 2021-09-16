17 News @ Noon 9/16/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans aboard the first Honor Flight since the pandemic began will return home to Bakersfield tonight. Organizers are asking the community to come out and give them a big welcome.

180 veterans boarded Flight 42 at Meadows Field Airport Tuesday morning for the first honor flight since March 2020. Honor Flight Kern County is urging the community to come out and support with banners and posters to welcome home the group of beloved heroes. There were four World War II, 14 Korean War and 81 Vietnam veterans on the trip.