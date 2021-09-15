17 News @ Noon 9/15/2021

If you have not been keeping track, with the addition of the 15 noted contestants who will be showing off their moves for the 30th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” there have been 351 celebrity contestants. The new cast hits the floor starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 on ABC.

This milestone season will be marked through theme nights that have not been done before and the return of the tango. Another big moment features a familiar face as judge Lynn Goodman returns to the show.