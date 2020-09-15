17 News @ Noon 9/15/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • A recap of what county leaders discussed at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting
  • Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 66 cases
  • Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch not opening this fall due to COVID-19
