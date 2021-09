BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The emergency departments at Mercy and Memorial hospitals have been flooded with people seeking rapid COVID-19 testing, which is not offered at Dignity Health Bakersfield emergency rooms unless the patient has qualifying symptoms.

"This influx of asymptomatic patients (people without symptoms) seeking rapid testing for COVID-19 is contributing to longer wait times, delays in care, higher and unnecessary emergency room bills and copayments, and difficulties in maintaining social distancing," said a Dignity Health news release.