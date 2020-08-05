17 News @ Noon 8/5/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Train hits car in East Bakersfield leaving one person dead and one with major injuries
  • Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 205 cases
  • Shooting in central Bakersfield leaves two men dead
