17 News @ Noon 8/31/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Latest COVID-19 updates
  • Southwest Bakersfield home invasion
  • National Overdose Awareness Day
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 8/31/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story