TEHACHAPI and BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kelcy's Restaurant in Tehachapi, reopened in 2019, has kept its classic diner feel with all the entrees you'd expect: two-egg breakfast orders with choice of half a dozen different meats; slabs of French toast; charbroiled burgers (with veggie and vegan options).

As with any diner worth its salt, Kelcy's serves a mean pie.