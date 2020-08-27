17 News @ Noon 8/27/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Hurricane Laura strikes Gulf coast
  • Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 242 cases
  • More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 8/27/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story