17 News @ Noon 8/24/2021

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) -- A man drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph, managed to break free after a Taser was deployed and used his fingers to mimic pointing a gun at officers, Ridgecrest police say.

The Aug. 19 chase began when police tried pulling a motorcycle over after it blew a stop sign, according to a department news release. It refused to yield and a high-speed chase began.