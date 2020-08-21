17 News @ Noon 8/21/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 280 cases
  • An update on Kern County’s unemployment rate
  • Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison
