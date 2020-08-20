17 News @ Noon 8/20/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 194 cases
  • Stabbing, carjacking suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
  • Uber, Lyft threaten California shutdown over driver status
