17 News @ Noon 8/11/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 555 cases
  • Gas leak causes closure of Dean Avenue at Rosedale Highway
  • Big Ten cancels fall football season
