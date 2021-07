UPDATE (12:44 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Francisco Vidrio Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle, negligent discharge of a firearm, resisting an officer and making critical threats.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an hours-long standoff in south Bakersfield that began last night.