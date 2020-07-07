17 News @ Noon 7/7/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Bicyclist killed when hit by truck in hit-and-run
  • Kern Public Health reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • Vigil held Monday night for 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre
