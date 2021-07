KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The month of June had roughly the same number of homicides authorities investigated last year, but Kern County's homicide count is slightly higher than its record-breaking total in 2020.

After 14 deaths reported in June, Kern County had 66 homicides by the end of the month, compared to 62 at that time last year. One homicide last year, however, involved the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in Rosamond. Below is a list of each case and the known circumstances: