17 News @ Noon 7/31/2020
KGET Podcasts
by:
Marisel Maldonado
Posted:
Jul 31, 2020 / 02:07 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 31, 2020 / 02:07 PM PDT
Noon Top Stories:
Kern County man goes Facebook Live after shooting in Shasta County campground
Kern County Public Health reports one new death and 924 new COVID-19 cases
Remembering local businessman Herbert G. Walker
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 7/31/2020” on Spreaker.