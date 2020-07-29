17 News @ Noon 7/29/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 448 new COVID-19 cases
  • Shafter baby dies after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
  • Man injured in east Bakersfield shooting identified
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 7/29/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story