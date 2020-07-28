17 News @ Noon 7/28/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 12 new deaths and 1,893 new COVID-19 cases
  • Kern Recovers program begins today
  • A preview of the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting
