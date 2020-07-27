17 News @ Noon 7/27/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 442 new COVID-19 cases
  • BPD looking for vehicle involved in deadly crash near Cal State Bakersfield
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on state COVID-19 response
