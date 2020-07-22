17 News @ Noon 7/22/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,120 cases
  • School districts move to distance learning plans amid coronavirus mandates
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on state response to COVID-19
