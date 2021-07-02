17 News @ Noon 7/2/2021

This Fourth of July, let us remember why we celebrate the holiday. For Alejandro Ocampo, owner of Camino Real, Viva Vegan, Bakersfield Pizza Co., Bakersfield Coffee, The Paleta Company and now, La Illusion Bakery, this is the American Dream!

Ocampo most recently purchased the bakery and now is working on making the shop into a bakery/ice cream shop. He started The Paleta Company for his twin daughters, hoping to give them a business of their own. Now that business is expanding and they're spreading their love of food to more Kern County residents. As of Friday, the shop will offer baked goods along with ice cream.