17 News @ Noon 7/2/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern Public Health reports 171 new COVID-19 cases, one new death
  • Kern County new restrictions and closures due to rising COVID-19 cases
  • BPD investigating shooting in downtown Bakersfield that left one person with moderate injuries
