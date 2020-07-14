17 News @ Noon 7/14/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern schools holding meetings to discuss back-to-school plans
  • Kern County Public Health confirms 158 new COVID-19 cases
  • Ventura County officials ID body found in Lake Piru Monday as missing “Glee” actress Naya Rivera
