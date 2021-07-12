17 News @ Noon 7/12/2021

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Firefighters were working in extreme temperatures across the West and struggling to contain wildfires, the largest burning in California and Oregon, as heat wave baked the region.

The largest wildfire of the year in California — the Beckwourth Complex — was raging along the Nevada state line and has burned more than 85,000 acres as state regulators asked consumers to voluntarily “conserve as much electricity as possible” to avoid any outages starting Monday afternoon.