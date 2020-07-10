17 News @ Noon 7/10/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 216 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
  • Detectives investigating shooting in south Bakersfield on Morin Court
  • No free Slurpee Day tomorrow
