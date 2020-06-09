17 News @ Noon 6/9/2020

Noon Top Stories: A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Wasco this morning in what is expected to become a homicideKern Public Health confirms 74 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 2,804; including two deathsThe former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd was in court today Listen to "17 News @ Noon 6/8/2020" on Spreaker.