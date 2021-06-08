17 News @ Noon 6/8/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office is offering the public a tour of its headquarters this month.

On Saturday, June 26 officials will escort a group through headquarters to see Air Support, the K-9 unit, SWAT, Bomb Squad, training simulators and Search & Rescue, according to a news release. The tour is open to all ages and will begin at 9 a.m. It's recommended to arrive early for check-in.