At an afternoon press conference Monday, California Highway Patrol officials are expected to provide more details following the arrests of two suspects in connection with the road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy on the 55 Freeway in Orange last month.

On Sunday evening the CHP announced that Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, had been arrested at their home in Costa Mesa. The pair were expected to be charged with murder, the CHP said, and were each being held on $1 million bail.