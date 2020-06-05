17 News @ Noon 6/5/2020

17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Protests over the death of George Floyd continue for 7th day
  • Kern Public Health confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 2,544
  • 20 new recruits join Bakersfield Fire Department in Friday graduation ceremony
