17 News @ Noon 6/5/2020

Noon Top Stories: Bakersfield police said they are investigating after a driver hit and critically injured a protester Wednesday night in Central BakersfieldKern Public Health confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 2,472, including five deaths, bringing total to 45 deaths5.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest Wednesday evening Listen to "17 News @ Noon 6/4/2020" on Spreaker.