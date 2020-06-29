17 News @ Noon 6/29/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern Public Health: 4,558 total cases, 68 deaths
  • KCSO investigating suspicious death in Oildale
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on state response to COVID-19
