WASCO, Calif. (KGET) -- A traffic stop in Wasco resulted in the arrests of three people after a gun was discarded from the suspects' vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of D Street and the driver, William Sanchez, 29, fled into a nearby residence, according to a sheriff's news release. He was detained, as was passenger Louis Sanchez, 26.