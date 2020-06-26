17 News @ Noon 6/26/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Person killed in collision on Hwy. 43 near McFarland
  • Kern Public Health reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, one death
  • Village Fest canceled this year due to COVID-19
