17 News @ Noon 6/24/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A blue pickup was the focal point of an investigation into the disappearance of a man whose body was later found in an almond orchard near Lamont, according to court documents.

It's believed the April slaying of Edward Medina, 27, occurred following a dispute over a 2006 Ford F-150, the documents say. There are conflicting stories and confusing narratives contained in redacted police reports, but several things are clear.