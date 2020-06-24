17 News @ Noon 6/24/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Inyo County felt in Bakersfield on Wednesday
  • Kern Public Health confirms 59 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
  • BPD looking for suspect in Hobby Lobby theft
