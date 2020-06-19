17 News @ Noon 6/19/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Local Juneteenth celebrations set for today and tomorrow
  • Kern Public Health confirms 116 new COVID-19 cases
  • Defense files supplemental motion seeking dismissal of charges or new trial for convicted murderer Leslie Chance
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 6/19/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story