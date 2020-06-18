17 News @ Noon 6/18/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • State now requiring residents use face coverings at all times when out in public
  • Kern Public Health confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases, one death
  • Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
