Noon Top Stories: Kern County Public Health Services Department confirms 86 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 3,377 ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19 may exceed Kern County bed capacity as soon as July, new model showsGov. Gavin Newsom holds briefing on the state's COVID-19 response