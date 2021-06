MCKITTRICK, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that the Temblor legless lizard of Kern County may qualify for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The determination was in response to a petition from the Center for Biological Diversity to list the lizard as an endangered species, as its habitat is highly developed for oil and gas drilling. The lizard is a rare, sand-swimming reptile that occupies a small habitat near the Temblor Range west of McKittrick.