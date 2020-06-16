Live Now
17 News @ Noon 6/16/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern Public Health confirms 85 new COVID-19 cases, one death today
  • Pres. Trump signs Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order
  • PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire
