Noon Top Stories: Kern Public Health confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 1,026, releases race, sex and zip code dataGov. Gavin Newsom announces state to allow retail stores to re-open starting Friday as Phase 2 of lifting stay-at-home order beginsOne person is dead after a crash in southeast Bakersfield Monday morning Listen to "17 News @ Noon 5/4/2020" on Spreaker.