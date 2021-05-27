17 News @ Noon 5/27/2021

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will be holding a press conference in Los Angeles County today to announce new efforts to vaccinate more Californians ahead of the state's planned full reopening on June 15.

The state says it has administered more than 36 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. With the recent expanded eligibility to 12-15-year-olds, California estimates there are now 12 million people who are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.