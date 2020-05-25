Breaking News
17 News @ Noon 5/25/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern Public Health confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 1,881
  • Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl launches from Mojave
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom releases new guidelines to reopen churches in California
