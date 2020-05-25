17 News @ Noon 5/25/2020

Noon Top Stories: Kern Public Health confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 1,654Bakersfield city council approves amendment to the city's special event permit process allowing businesses to apply for a permit to expand outdoor seating to private parking lots, sidewalks, streetsAt least one person has died after a three-car crash in East Bakersfield early Thursday morning Listen to "17 News @ Noon 5/21/2020" on Spreaker.