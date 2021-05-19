17 News @ Noon 5/19/2021

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — May 13, around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to an accident site at the intersection of California Avenue and Sunland Street in Ridgecrest, CA for reports of a collision. While in route, dispatchers received a call that one of the involved parties, 22-year-old Devin McLaughlin fled the scene.

The victim provided a detailed description of McLaughlin, including injuries he suffered in the accident. According to a press release, McLaughlin later called police to report his car had been stolen and possibly involved in a crash. Following up on McLaughlin's claims, officers met him at a mobile home. McLaughlin matched the description of the hit and run driver, and was arrested.