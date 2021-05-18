Skip to content
17 News @ Noon 5/18/2021
KGET Podcasts
by:
Marisel Maldonado
Posted:
May 18, 2021 / 12:50 PM PDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2021 / 12:50 PM PDT
Noon Top Stories:
BPD K-9 patrol vehicle involved in a collision in central Bakersfield
Kern County Fair postponed until 2022
CSUB holding commencement ceremonies starting Friday
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 5/18/2021” on Spreaker.