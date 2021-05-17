17 News @ Noon 5/17/2021

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) -- A fire that tore through a building Sunday killed a dog and displaced eight people from their apartments, firefighters said.

The fire erupted around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Front Street, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Heavy flames shot from the building and started to ignite a vehicle and an adjacent building. Firefighters knocked down the blaze, halting its spread.