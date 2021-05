BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies announced they will now administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 12-15 at all locations following the CDC guidance.

Parents or guardians can schedule appointments for those under 18 with Rite Aid on their website or with CVS Pharmacy on their website or app. Walk-ins are also accepted at CVS Pharmacy. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.