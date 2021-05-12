17 News @ Noon 5/12/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Housing Authority of the County of Kern today announced it has been awarded 229 emergency housing vouchers for the homeless from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The vouchers provide 18 months of funding and are renewable for those that remain in housing during the entire period. They also include funding for case management support, a vital service that helps prevent homelessness recidivism so that individuals and families remain in their homes.